Robert “Bobby” Samuel Parks of Kerrville, Texas, passed away at his home on June 22, 2022, with family present after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Houston, Texas, to Henry P. and Christine W. Parks on December 6, 1938, Bobby graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, where he was a standout athlete in both track and football. In 1954, Bobby was the U.S. National Junior Olympics champion in the 100-yard dash, setting a new national record. He was captain of the Lamar High School track team, which won the State Championship in track and field in 1956 running the 100-yard dash and was a member of the 4x440 yard relay team, which set a state record run time that year. Additionally, he was captain of the football team, playing the wingback position. Bobby went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. While attending school at UT, he also ran track for the university and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Throughout his life, Bobby continued to be involved with the Kappa Sigma fraternity and maintained close ties with his fraternity brothers, with his younger brother Joseph following in his footsteps, also becoming a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at UT, as well as both of Bobby’s sons, Robert Jr. and Michael.
After graduation from college, Bobby had a successful career in commercial, public and residential construction and the real estate development industry, serving as President and owner of three companies over four decades, and at the end of his career working in the real-estate inspection industry. Bobby had other accomplishments in life, such as obtaining his private pilot’s license with instruments rating and becoming a Dive Master, instructing others in dive safety.