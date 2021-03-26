Arthur Raymond Stark Jr., retired Navy Commander and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, better known as “Coco” to his family and “Art” to his friends, moved to heaven peacefully on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. Having lived an eventful life filled with great memories, he went to be with the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Joanne Wallace Stark, and his Lord Jesus Christ peacefully in his sleep at home in Kerrville, Texas.
Art was born September 28, 1929, to Arthur R. Stark and Ella Wilson Stark in Chadron, Nebraska, where his father was coaching at Chadron State College. He grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, where he played on the Fremont Tiger Big 10 East Championship team. Art attended and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952. He served for 12 years as a career Naval officer. While teaching as an instrument pilot instructor at the University of Nebraska, Art met Joanne Wallace during a ski vacation in Aspen, Colorado, and they were married in 1958 in Houston, Texas. He was a member of River Oaks Country Club for 30 years and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Art moved to the Hill Country and enjoyed playing golf at Riverhill Country Club.