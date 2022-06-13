Sonjie Gail Thomas, at 74 years old, left this earthly realm on June 9, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas, with all of her children by her side. She was born on January 15, 1948, in Pampa, Texas, to her late parents Marie Barclay and T.S. Barclay. She grew up in Plainview, Texas. She spent most of her adult life in Kerrville, Texas, where she raised her children. Her remaining years were spent in Georgetown, Texas.
Sonjie fought a long and tough battle with various health issues. It would be wrong to say that Sonjie lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Sonjie stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in Sonjie. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.