Celia Arlyne Christopherson
Services today
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Celia Arlyne Christopherson, 82, of Fredericksburg, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at a local nursing facility, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at
Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor John Wheat.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Thomas L. Hubble Sr.
Services Sunday
BANDERA — A celebration of lIfe for Thomas L. Hubble Sr., 90, of Bandera, who died Wednesday,
Nov. 6, 2019, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera.
Memorials may be given to Bandera Independent School District Athletics.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Ernest Gonzales
Services pending
JUNCTION — Services for Ernest Gonzales, 61, of Junction, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home,
Junction.