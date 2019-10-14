Robert J. Avery
Services Nov. 17
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Robert J. Avery, 89, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Best Western Inn in Arcola, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Andrew A. Miciotto
Mass today
KERRVILLE — Mass for Andrew A. Miciotto, 88, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette as celebrant.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.