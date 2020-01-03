Harry Jay Clark, 69, of Harper, passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1950, to Tilford and Marie Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brooks Clark.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Brenda Coffey Clark; brother, Carl and his wife, Martha and nieces, Jane and Ellen Clark of Bellingham, Washington; nephew, Chris and his wife, Mindy and children, Madison, Colsen and Ava Clark of Kerrville; step-sons, Robbie and grandson, Gunnar Turley of Kerrville and Derrick and wife, Jordan and grandson, Brooks Turley of Buda; and last but not least, granddaughter, Maggie (Magnolia Blossom) Orr.
He was known as “Papa Jay” to his grandchildren, whom he adored. He also had a very special and close relationship with his step-nephews and nieces.
Jay loved the Lord and was always ready to share God’s Word to all. He loved all his family and friends and liked nothing more than spending time with them. He was an avid hunter, an awesome carpenter and all around fixer, and a most excellent guitar player. He loved playing music.
His passing has left a big whole in the hearts of all of us who love him.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Harper Volunteer Fire Department, Security State Bank P.O. Box 38, Harper, TX 78631.
