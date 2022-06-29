Cynthia Wright, retired on June 27, 2022, to join her Heavenly father. She was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Sterling City to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Jack Wright. In 1989, Cynthia joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Mirimar, California, “Top Gun” and worked on the flight deck and the bomb “Farm”. She served during the first Desert Storm and was proud to be a female veteran.
After the military, she went on to earn an associate degree in Mortuary Science from San Antonio College. Cynthia did her apprenticeship at Sizemore Funeral Home in Kerrville. After 2 years of employment with Sizemore, Cynthia had the option to purchase the business and in July 2000, it became Wright’s Funeral Parlor. She always felt the funeral business was home to her and she was honored to help others during one of the most difficult times they would face. Cynthia was so proud to hand the business off to her daughter in 2019; they both had worked together for 16 years building a family business to serve others.