Hillis Earl Herrington
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for
Hillis Earl Herrington, 95, of
Kerrville, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mary Inez Rouse
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for
Mary Inez Rouse, 99, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in a
Kerrville care center, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Marguerite Vance Seibert
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Marguerite Vance Seibert, 89, of Fredericksburg, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in a Kerrville hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.