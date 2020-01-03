Jane Elizabeth Cortes Davidson, 92, passed away December 28, 2019, at a local care facility in Kerrville, Texas.
She was born December 10, 1927, in Houston, Texas, to the late Earl Edwin Cortes Sr. and the late Willie McCamly Cortes Mosby.
Jane married the late Robert Davidson in December 1949, and lived over 30 years with him, operating their sheep and cattle ranch in the Snowy Mountains outside of Lewistown, Montana.
After they divorced, Jane moved to Kerrville to live near family and discovered a passion for joining tour groups as she traveled the globe. She was quite proud of her passport stamped with destinations like Australia, Denmark, Germany, the USSR, Ireland, Spain, Israel, Brazil, China and Great Britain, to name a few.
Jane was quite a character and will be remembered for her dry wit and her unique, often comical ways of telling-it-like-she-saw-it.
She could be endearing, softhearted and was a great lover of animals.
She is survived by her nephew and his wife, David and Tanya Cordes of Amarillo, Texas; her niece and her husband, Susan and Thomas Bacon of Lubbock, Texas; and great-nephew and great-niece, Caleb and Calynne Cordes of Los Angeles, California, and Abilene, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Earl Edwin Cordes Jr.
Her family would like to express their gratitude for the impeccable attention Jane has received from Rebecca Piszczor and the entire staff at Heart Choices Care Management. Each of these good folks has dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to assuring Jane’s proper care and will always be remembered for their efficiency, their professionalism and their devoted loving kindness.
In keeping with Jane’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Kathleen Scott Fund for Senior Care through the Texas Hill Country Foundation, or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.