Alianza “Ali” Hill, 87, of Hunt, TX, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Kerrville, surrounded by her family. Ali was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Juan Macias and Manuela Contreras Monreal on Jan. 20, 1934. She married Samuel B. Hill in Belize in the early 1970s.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Antonio Macias; and her sons, Robert Hill and Sam Hill Jr.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.