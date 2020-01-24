Louisa Tobar Ramirez, 89, of Kerrville Texas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She was born in Rio Frio, Texas, to Aurelio and Anita Tobar on February 6, 1930.
She married the love of her life, Gabriel Valdez Ramirez, on December 13, 1958, in Leakey, Texas.
She devoted her life to the Lord and raising her six daughters. She served the Lord with all of her heart and was a woman of God.
Louisa was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Gabriel Ramirez; and her grandson, Kyle Walker; her parents; and her siblings, Juanita, Secundino, Pedro, Pablo, Guadalupe and Felipe Tobar.
Louisa is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia Powell (Frank), Molly Cherry (Jim), Johanna Rangel (Javier), Lucy Ramel, Anita Gamel (Jerry) and Gabriela Klein (Kevin); her grandchildren, Caterina, Whitney, Joseph, Katlyn, Danielle, Jesus, Gabe and Clarissa; and
great-grandchildren Zaylee, Teagan, Cole, Haelyn and baby boy Alonzo arriving in March 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, with a Prayer Service from 7 to 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, West First and North Market Street in Leakey, Texas 78873.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Church of the Valley,
724 South U.S. Highway 83 in Leakey, Texas 78773.
Burial will follow immediately after the church service at Rio Frio Cemetery in Rio Frio, Texas 78879.
The family of Louisa wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her caregivers: Ana Barrett, Frances Rosales and Athena Escamilla, along with the staff at Alamo Hospice Team for their outstanding care: Tina Leggett, Liz Montoya, Tina Gross, Kish Ramirez, Josie Martinez, Chaplain Larry Smith, Evelia and Lucy.
Memorials may be made to Alamo Hospice, 1232 Bandera Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028.