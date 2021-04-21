Charles William “Bill” Weber Jr. died April 10, 2021. Born July 7, 1922 in Abington, Pennsylvania, and raised in Auburndale, Florida, Bill graduated from Auburndale HS in 1940, attended the Texas College of Mines in El Paso, Texas, and enlisted in the Army in 1942. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in the Pacific theater during World War II, then graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1948, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Bill moved to Texas for employment as a civil engineer, finding a home in Houston and at Brown and Root as a design civil engineer in 1952.
He married Marianne Schoenerstedt in 1954 and adopted her two children Judith Gale “Judy” and David Bates. Their marriage was blessed with Charles William “Chuck” Weber III and Richard Miles.