Billie Jo “BJ” Hill

Billie Jo Hill (BJ) passed away January 30, 2022, in Refugio, Texas. She was born May 3, 1937, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to parents Josephine and Bill Hill. A long-time polio survivor, BJ was an accomplished teacher, starting with pre-school children in Corpus Christi, Texas, and continuing with special education in Finn Rock, Oregon. She spent many memorable years in New Orleans, Louisiana; Blue River, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, before retiring in Kerrville, Texas.

She is survived by a son, Darren Wernette of Houston, Texas; a sister, Yvonne Johnson of San Antonio, Texas; and the McGuill family of Refugio, Texas.