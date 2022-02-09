Founder of Lum’s Barbecue, Louis Richard Lumbley passed away on February 2, 2022, at the grandiose age of 91.
After proudly serving in the United States Air Force, Louis attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. If you knew Louis, you knew that he carried within him a lifetime love of The Texas Longhorns and the city of Austin. Maybe one reason was it was around this time that he met his future wife, Ann Blackburn, whose family has a long history here in Junction. It was this relationship that eventually led Louis and Ann to move back to Junction and found Lum’s Country Store. Either born with or developed, Louis certainly had an entrepreneurial spirit that often served as the foundation for characteristics that determined his attitude and approach to life. His will to create often manifested itself in not only numerous business projects, often many ongoing at the same time, but countless ideas for ways he could improve his own land. He would be the first to tell you not all of them were successes, but he always took pride in his ideas and was never afraid to gamble on things he believed in.