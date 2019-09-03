Barbara Ann Pagel, 73, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in Fort Worth.
Barbara was born on May 28, 1946, in Beeville to Morris Harrison and Florence Sumner Harrison. She was raised in Kerrville.
Barbara retired from administration with Nokia.
She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathie O’Donnell and husband, David, Donna Rena Moore and husband, Randy, and Jamie Dalferes and husband, Christopher; brother, Dennis Harrison; sisters, Debbie Graham and Wanda Andrews and husband, Mike; and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas.