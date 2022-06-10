Sarah Imelda Griffith, 83, passed away in her sleep June 2, 2022, in Issaquah, Washington, where she had been living for the past three years. Before to moving to Washington State in 2018, Sarah lived in Ingram and Kerrville, Texas, and Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
Sarah was married to Thomas Hunter Griffith Jr., who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Mildred Phelps and William Otis Willett. Sarah’s parents and her brother, Thomas “Tom” Otis Willett and sister, Mildred (Millie) Willett Riley also preceded her in death.