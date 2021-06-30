August Charles Faltin IV, of Comfort, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in Comfort, Texas, to Albert and Bella Clara Allerkamp Faltin on October 7, 1934. Tinka, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Comfort High School in 1953. He was in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1957-1963. In 1969, Tinka received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. He taught Biology for three years at John Marshall High School in San Antonio and for 11 years at Fredericksburg High School. In Comfort, he was the owner of an antique shop for 17 years, which was located in his great-grandfather, August Friedrich Faltin’s, store building on Main Street.
Tinka was passionate about history, architecture and conservation. He worked as a volunteer guide for many years at the Nimitz Museum in Fredericksburg. He collected books, articles and photographs of Admiral Chester Nimitz, which he donated to the Nimitz Library at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. He was proud of his German heritage and would tell stories of his descendants from the Faltin and Allerkamp families. Tinka was a walking book of knowledge. He lived in one of the first homes built in Comfort (1854) by Theodor Goldbeck.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.