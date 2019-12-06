KERRVILLE — Novella Joyce Lewis went on her next great adventure Oct 2, 2019.
Joyce is a cowboy and soldier, a fighter and vast heart. Most of all, though, she is a great Mom and a great friend.
Carrying on her legacy are her son, Dewayne Davis; daughter-in-law, Amber; and her granddaughters, Hannah and Hailey.
Joyce was preceded in death by mother, Elsie Opal Shipman Offolter; father, Floyd Lenell Offolter; and sister, Sharon.
Her sisters, Tawana, Cheryl and Beverly, live in or near Oklahoma, where they all were raised. She has many, many friends who also mourn her.
Born in Casa Grande, Arizona, she moved with her family to Dibble, Oklahoma, where she spent her formative years. Joyce was an exceptional horsewoman and loved to rodeo. Joyce was Quarter Horse Manager of the Y.O. Ranch for several years. She was an avid hunter, fisher and an experienced camper. She loved reading and enjoyed travel as often as the opportunity arose. She loved animals and they loved her.
Joyce served her country proudly from 1988 to 2007, served in Desert Storm and retired honorably as an AF staff sergeant life support technician. Joyce has the wisdom of the land and the air and the stars; her imprint will remain.
Her family welcomes photos, anecdotes, lyrics, etc. at P.O. Box 780501, San Antonio, TX 78278
Condolences can be sent to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net