Floyd L. Carriker passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a short illness. He was born July 16, 1914, and lived in Kerrville since 2001.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a 1st Class Pharmacist’s Mate during World War II.
He owned three pharmacies in Houston, Texas, from 1945 until 1979.
He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club, where he received many distinguished awards. He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville.
He is survived by one son, George Carriker; and many nieces, nephews and step-children.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.