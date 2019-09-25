Richard David Goldman
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Funeral services for Richard David Goldman, 59, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday,
Sept. 28, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Frankie Enloe officiating.
Memorials donations in Mr. Goldman’s name may be given to the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show, P.O. Box 291217, Kerrville, TX 78029-1217 or online at www.hcdjls.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Marie Evangelina “Eva” Castillo Ramirez
Mass Thursday
HOUSTON — Mass for Marie Evangelina “Eva” Castillo Ramirez, 51, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Houston, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
A Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.