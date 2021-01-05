Pauline Florence Steed

Pauline Florence Campbell Steed, 89, most recently of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away December 21, 2020, in Springdale, Arkansas.
She was born January 4, 1931, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Russell and Mossie (Wilson) Campbell. She graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan High School, Miltonvale, Kansas. Pauline attended Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Oklahoma, for three years before meeting her husband-to-be, Donald L. Steed, who was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in nearby Midwest City. They married after a one-month courtship, and the journeys of military life began.
