Hillis Earl Herrington
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — A service celebrating the life of Earl Herrington, 95, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville.
Memorials may be made to the Mountain States Children’s Home in Longmont, Colorado, or Arms of Hope.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Betty Rae Pflum
Services Saturday
GARDEN RIDGE — Graveside services for Betty Re Pflum, 85, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Garden Ridge, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Robert L. Reagan
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Services for Robert Lewis Reagan, 92, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Burial will be held privately.
Viewing will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hill Country Chapter UT Ex Students Scholarship Fund; Schreiner University Student Scholarship; or to the Kerrville Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Mary Inez Rouse
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Mary Inez Rouse, 99, of Center Point, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Center Point Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.