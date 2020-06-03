Walter Timothy “Tim” Clark
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services are planned for Tim Clark, 65, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Phyllis Jean Fleming
No services planned
KERRVILLE — No services will be held for Phyllis Jean Fleming, 94, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Dr. Theron C. Hawkins
Services June 13
COMFORT — Memorial services for Dr. Theron C. Hawkins, 90, of Comfort, who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church Kerrville.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Kerrville Building Fund, Christian Medical and Dental Association San Antonio, or Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey.
Seth Thomas Ivey
Services today
SAN ANTONIO — A celebration of life for Seth Thomas Ivey, 24, of Kerrville, who died Friday, May 28, 2020, in San Antonio, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church.
Donations in memory of Seth can be made to CrossVision Missions, P.O. Box 132982, Tyler, TX 75713.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Joe Luis Martinez
Mass Saturday
HARPER — Funeral Mass for Joe Luis Martinez, 59, of Harper, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Harper, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Harper, with limited seating and face masks required. Interment will follow at 10:40 a.m. at Harper Community Cemetery, and all are welcome.
Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon Kline officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.