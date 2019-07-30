Alejandro “Alex” Leal Peña

Alex passed from this worldly plane in the early morning hours of July 22, 2019, in Galveston, Tx. He drifted away, warm in his bed and surrounded by those who cared for him.
Born May 29, 1962, in Seymour, Texas. Alex was a long time native of Center Point, Texas.
He is survived by three daughters, and one son. Miranda Peña Gauna of Patterson, Mo. Naomi Peña of Kerrville, Tx, Julie Ann Ruiz of Uvalde, Tx and Miguel Alejandro Peña of San Antonio, Tx.
He is also survived by his brother David Peña and sisters, San Juanita Jimenez, and Rosalinda Rodriguez-Carreon. Numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is proceeded from this world by his mother and father Oralia Leal Peña, Julian Peña Sr. Step-father, Juan Morado. Brothers, Julian Peña Jr, and Fernando Peña; and niece, Jessica Peña.
The family has requested privacy at this time, as they mourn the loss of their beloved father and brother.