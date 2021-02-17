Donna Shuler Barfield, 89, of Kerrville, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
The fifth of seven children, she was born April 13, 1931, in Johnson County, Texas, to Henryetta and Ernest Shuler. The family moved to Nolan County, where Donna attended Roscoe schools. She married Charles Lloyd, with whom she had her daughter, Donnie Marie and son, David Lynn.
In 1958, she married Henry Barfield. They moved to Odessa, Texas, where she worked for Safeway for many years. Donna and Henry pursued their dream to live in the Texas Hill Country and bought property outside of London, Texas, where they loved to hunt and fish. They eventually moved to London, where Donna remained until Henry’s death.
Donna moved to Kerrville in 2005. She loved playing cards and soon found a new circle of friends when she joined the Dietert Center to play bridge. She enjoyed travel and took trips to Alaska and the Caribbean. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
Donna is survived by her children, Donnie Marie Cearley and husband, Jon of Kerrville and David Lloyd and wife, Regena of Stephenville; grandsons, Wes Lloyd and wife, Kristie of Waco, Jonathan Cearley and wife, Carole of Kyle and Britt Lloyd and wife, Brooke of Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Calista and Trey Lloyd, Jameson and Sawyer Fields, Liam Cearley and Rylie, Jackson and Deni Lloyd; a sister, Doris Shuler and sisters-in-law, Benda Shuler of London, Texas, and Genevieve Shuler of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Henryetta and Ernest Shuler; husband, Henry Barfield; brothers, Ernest, Harvey, James and Louis Shuler; and sister, Dorothy Shuler Heath. The family wishes to thank Embrace Hospice and nurses and staff at Hilltop Village for their care and support during our mother’s illness.
Visitation will be from 6 fo 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Roscoe Cemetery with the Rev. David Draper officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s honor or memory can be made to Sunrise Baptist Church or the Dietert Center, both in Kerrville, Texas.