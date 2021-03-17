Our beautiful mother, Carolina Herrera Villarreal, passed away peacefully at her home in Comfort, Texas, on March 15, 2021. Carolina was born November 13, 1937, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. As a young widow, Carolina migrated to the United States and moved to Comfort with her children in the summer of 1970.
In 1982, she met the love of her life, Felix Villarreal, and they built their life and home in Comfort. They enjoyed dancing, listening to Tejano music and looking after their blended family. Carolina dedicated her life to her family and those she loved. She loved to work with her hands, whether she was cleaning, gardening or baking her favorite lemon cake. She demonstrated acts of kindness through her gift giving. She loved garage sales, where she would find treasures to gift to those she encountered.