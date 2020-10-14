Services pending Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homero San Miguel HONDO — Services for Homero San Miguel, 65, of Hondo, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hondo Homero San Miguel Funeral Home Pend Service Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Are you going to cast your vote early, by mail or on Nov. 3? You voted: Yes, I'm voting on Oct. 13 Yes, I will cast my voter during the early voting period Yes, I'm waiting until Nov. 3 to cast my ballot Yes, I'm mailing my ballot I do not plan to vote Vote View Results Back