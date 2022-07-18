Roberta Gentelina Devaney, 74, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Roberta was born on February 6th, 1948. She was the second of three children. Roberta loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to seeing visitors. Her beautiful smile and her contagious giggle will be greatly missed.
Roberta is survived by her mother, Christine Devaney of Kerrville; sisters, Christine Chartier of Kerrville and Betty Wills of Fort Worth, TX; her nieces, Joy Cameron and husband Steve, Rebecca Fussell and husband Sean, Christine Wills; and nephew, Robert Harris; along with many great-nieces and nephews.