R.D. Briley, age 94, of Baxter, Minnesota, passed away on November 10, 2019. R.D. was born September 29, 1925. in Paden, Oklahoma. to Fred and Altha Briley. R.D. married the love of his life, Shirley Melstrand, on July 14, 1943, and together they had two sons, Ronald in 1945 and Darryl in 1955. R.D. and Shirley were married for 70 years until Shirley passed away in July 2013.
Immediately after R.D. and Shirley were married, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1971 as a Master Gunnery Seargent, having served in aviation squadrons in World War II (Peleliu and Okinawa), the Korean War and the Vietnam War. From 1971 to 1977, R.D. was co-owner and operator of Bay Lake Marine in Deerwood Minnesota. The Brileys lived in Kerrville, Texas, from 1990 until R.D. moved to Minnesota to be closer to family in March 2019. R.D. loved to take long walks, work in his yard, and hunt and fish.
R.D. was preceded in death by Shirley, his parents, one brother and one sister.
He is survived by sons, Ronald and Darryl; daughter-in-law, Nancy; four grandchildren, David (Linda) Briley, Ronda (Doug) Parker, Thomas (Laura) Briley and Christopher Briley; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25 at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 S 8th St, Brainerd). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.