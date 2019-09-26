Carol Rich, age 73, of Kerrville, passed away on September 25, 2019, in Kerrville.
She was born in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, to Robert Carroll Craig II and Frances Harvey Craig on February 25, 1946.
She married John David Rich on August 1, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carol attended high school in Corning, New York, and later Art School in Rochester, New York. She owned and operated a floral shop and nursery, Country Gardens, in Comfort, for many years. She was beloved “Mimi” to her grandchildren who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Rich; and her parents, Robert Carroll and Frances Harvey Craig.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin and husband, Gary Miears, Renee and husband, Andy Holden and Jenna and husband, Aaron Seymour; brother, Robert Carroll Craig III and wife, Mickey; grandchildren, Kristen and husband, Andrew Liskey, Brittany and husband, Fabian Perez, Hunter and wife, Taylor Miears, Cole Miears, Jayde, Ivy and Phoenix Seymour and Addison and Alexa Roark; great-grandchildren, Draeson and Arriona Perez and Iris and Willow Liskey.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church Sanctuary.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or Freeman-Fritts.
The family wants to extend our sincere thanks to her nurses and caregivers, Andrea Honeycutt and the caregivers at the Villagio of Kerrville, New Century Hospice and Helping Hands of Mother Theresa.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.