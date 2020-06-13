Simon Lopez Ramos
May 2020
Simon Lopez Ramos, age 88 of Conyers, GA. Died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Kerrville, Texas and was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ramos whom he deeply loved; parents, Antonio and Santos Ramos; siblings Viviano, Dario Janie, Georgie, Victor, Joe, Eva and Samuel; and son Robert Troy Ramos.
He is survived by his siblings Isabel, Martha, Tony, and Richard; sons Raymond Ramos and his wife Margaret, Ronny Ramos and his wife Devi, Ruchard Ramos, Randall Ramos and his wife Maria; and daughter Renee Michelle Dipzinski and her husband David; along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Simon proudly served for 35 years in the U.S. Army, primarily with the Special Forces and 82nd Airborne units; and fought in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Starting his illustrious career as a Private, he concluded his long service to our nation as a highly decorated and widely respected Command Sergeant Major. His influence on those with whom he served in the military, the family he and Emily raised, and the friendships with those who knew him during his life will be his legacy. A memorial service will be held July 17, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Conyers, Georgia; and internment of his ashes on July 18, 2020 at Scot Ward Funeral Services. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.