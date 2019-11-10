Margaret Beadles, age 86, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on Tusday, November 5, 2019. She was born January 1, 1933, in Edinburg, Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Mark and Hugh; daughters, Karen, Sharon and Teresa; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lynn; and her ex-husband, Murray Lucas Beadles.
A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location.