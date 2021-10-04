Stephen V. Maurer, a long-time resident of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was a resident at a nursing facility in Friendswood, Texas, where he spent his last few years.
He was born in Harper, Texas, on June 7, 1951, to parents Clemens Willie Maurer and Pauline Ludmilla Kunz Maurer at his family home with a strong German Hill Country heritage. The family moved to the Maurer Family Ranch near Harper in 1946 from Kerrville. The family moved back to Kerrville in 1955, where he later graduated from Tivy High School.