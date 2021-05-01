Virginia Reeves

Virginia “Ginny” Hicks Reeves ended a long battle with her illness on April 30, 2021, while at home. She has been a resident of Kerrville for 28 years. She was born to her parents, John and Garnett Wilson, in San Antonio on Feb. 19, 1927.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Calvin A. Reeves. Her previous husband, William Hicks Sr., predeceased her. She had three children with her previous husband: John Hicks, Gerald Hicks and William Hicks Jr. Gerald predeceased her. John survives in Cedar Park, Texas, and William in Wimberley, Texas. Upon her marriage to Calvin, she gained five stepchildren: Connie Reeves of Jay, N.Y., Brenda Barron of Austin, Texas, Nancy Frankowicz of Westland, MI, Michael Reeves of Perry, FL, and David Reeves of Victoria, Texas. After 52 years, they are considered as her own children. In addition, she is survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.