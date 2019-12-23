James Barker
Services pending
NEW BRAUNFELS — Arrangements for James Barker, 95, of Junction, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in New Braunfels, are pending at this time and will be announced when they become available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.
Floyd Carriker
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Floyd Carriker, 105, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Margaret Higgins
Services pending
CENTER POINT — Services for Margaret Higgins, 89, of Center Point, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
William Wildfong
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for William Wildfong, 83, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lawanda Wilson
Services pending
FREDERICKSBURG — Arrangements for Lawanda Wilson, 89, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Fredericksburg, are pending at this time and will be announced when they become available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.