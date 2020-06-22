Edward B. Lucas
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Edward B. Lucas, 77, of Comfort, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
James Michael McLaughlin
KERRVILLE — Services for James Michael McLaughlin, 72, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Clyde Martin Rogers
JUNCTION — Services for Clyde Martin Rogers, 49, of Junction, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.