Viola (Vi) Cannon Moreland, 99, of Kerrville, Texas is at rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2019.
She was the 4th child of A.C. and Lucy Cannon was born in Washington, Iowa on August 26, 1920. At age 10, she was baptized in the Disciples of Christ, Christian Church in Washington, Iowa and has been a member of this denomination all of her earthly life.
We lovingly referred to her as our “Ever ready Bunny” because she just kept going. Our family marveled that she had survived The Depression, small pox, a cancer survivor, and was bitten by a brown recluse spider, just to name a few.
Every challenge and life situations were met head on and conquered because of her faith in God and love for her family and friends who were most important.
Everyone fondly remembers what a seamstress, knitter and baker she was from the delicious cakes to the mouth watering cinnamon rolls, which were given with love to friends, neighbors and family who came to visit and were even delivered on occasion.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Homa H. Moreland, her parents and 5 siblings. She was the oldest surviving member of the Cannon family.
Vi is survived by Becky & husband Roger Van Burkleo of Kerrville, TX; Allen Stephenson of San Anotonio, TX, her grandson Ross Van Burkleo & wife Rachelle of Dripping Springs, TX and Granddaughter Rachel & husband Jason Flowers of Austin, TX. Also her pride and absolute joy are her 3 Great Grandchildren, Austin Van Burkleo and Storey and Sydney Flowers.
Vi, is also survived by umpteen nieces and nephews and their children around the USA.
Vi has willed her body to UT Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX. At a later date she will be buried along side of her husband, Homa Moreland at Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, Texas. Arrangements will be with McCaleb Funeral Home, Weslaco, Texas.
Thank you to everyone at Hilltop Village Nursing & Rehab for their care and love, deepest appreciation to Alamo Hospice. Memorials and gifts may be sent to First Christian Church 1900 Goat Creek Rd, Kerrville, TX 78028 or Deepest appreciation to Alamo Hospice 1232 Bandera Rd., Kerrville, TX 78028.