Cruz Aleman
Services Tuesday
AUSTIN — Funeral services for Cruz Aleman, 81, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Austin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Shirley Gontarski
Services Feb. 27
KERRVILLE — Services for Shirley Gontarski, 82, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her residence, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow in the Harper Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Francis Fay Collins Martinson
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Francis Fay Collins Martinson, 96, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, who died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Austin Memorial Park, Austin.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Ruby L. Peese
Services Tuesday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Ruby L. Peese, 89, of Kerrville, who died Feb. 2, 2021, in Comfort, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Comfort Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.