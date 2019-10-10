Katherine “Kate” Loomiller

Katherine Walker Loomiller, 77, of Centennial, Colorado, formerly of Evergreen, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019. She was at home with her daughters and dear family friend, all lovingly by her side.
Kate was born on October 3, 1941, in El Paso Texas, to George Pinckney Walker Jr. and Helen Griffith. Although Kate’s father was a mining engineer and her earliest years were spent in mining camps in Mexico, the Walkers moved to the Texas Hill Country, between Comfort and Center Point, in 1944 to take over the family ranching business.
The Ganahl/Walker family has a long history in the Texas Hill Country, having first settled there in 1856.
She spent much of her time as a child on horseback, helping herd cattle, having adventures and rescuing baby animals that were injured or deserted and needed her loving care.
She graduated from Tivy High School in 1959.
Over the years, Kate also enjoyed dance, water skiing, camping, off-roading with Dave and friends in their Jeep Wrangler, hiking in the mountains of Colorado and spending time on her favorite beaches in Oregon, Washington and Northern California.
Although she graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in accounting, after a number of years in the business world, she followed her creative intuition and began studying stained glass. While living in the Bay Area and then in Dallas, Kate spent over 10 years teaching stained glass, in addition to creating commissions for architects, designers and individuals.
After moving to Evergreen, Colorado, in 1990, she studied sandblasting and botanical drawing, taking her artistic endeavors to a new level through her company, River Song Art Glass.
Her lifelong love of nature and animals was very evident in all of her stained glass and sandblasting art, depicting everything from water lilies and dragonflies to aspen trees and mountain lions. One of her last commissions included multiple pieces depicting the African landscape and its wildlife. Whatever her clients could imagine, Kate would bring skillfully to life with great attention to every detail.
She held a special place within the Evergreen Artist community and, in 2008, Kate was named Arts Person of the Year by the Evergreen Artist Association, where she volunteered regularly and held various positions over the years, in addition to spearheading an ongoing tradition of having local artists’ work displayed in the lobby of Evergreen National Bank.
Most importantly, Kate was a dedicated follower of Jesus and also loved her family deeply. She made family outings, vacations and visits around the country to see loved ones a priority.
In addition to being a loving, dedicated mother and devoted wife, Kate also loved spending time with her grandchildren, formed close friendships with each of them and was affectionately known as “Grannie” by many.
She is remembered as a loyal, open-hearted friend who was full of energy, had a sparkle in her eyes and was always available with a cheerful word, a compassionate ear and a shoulder to lean on. We miss her so much.
Kate is survived by her daughters, Francene (Mike Cherry) Loomiller of Centennial, Colorado, and Helen (Chad) Korb of Houston; and grandchildren, Cal and Ella Cherry and Katherine and Coleman Korb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Dave” Loomiller; her sister, Charlotte Walker Jennings; and her brother, George Walker III.
Please join us in celebrating her life at the Evergreen Memorial Park Barn at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Local folks are welcome to bring their favorite finger food to share, if desired. Beverages will also be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion, where both Dave and Kate were active supporters: www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org.
Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family.