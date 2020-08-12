Services pending Aug 12, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucille Bucci KERRVILLE — Services for Lucille Bucci, 59, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lucille Bucci Funeral Home Kerrville Service Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How would you best describe your political leanings Where do you stand when it comes to being liberal or conservative? Or are you someone who leans conservative or leans moderate, but who has feelings in both sides? Or are you firmly in the middle? You voted: Extremely liberal Liberal Moderately liberal Moderate (conservative-liberal) Moderately conservative Conservative Extremely conservative Vote View Results Back