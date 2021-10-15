KERRVILLE — Jude Gallik, 65, left this earth October 6, 2021, with a positive spirit and hope in her heart. “People younger than I am die every day,” she said.
Judith Dena Lipsky was born in Rochester, N.Y., on November 17, 1955, to Wilma Gerber Lipsky (d. 2012) and Jerome Lipsky of Kerrville, TX. She was the 2nd of 5 children, including Lennard R. Lipsky, Joel Lipsky (d.1994), Linda Lipsky Cedor and David Lipsky. She is survived by these four immediate family members, her husband Clinton Coles, four stepchildren and their families, and her nieces, nephews and cousins. Jude was a precocious child and started to take on adult roles by age 7 when the last sibling was born. She was unapologetically practical and responsible beyond her years. She was always very determined (aka strong-willed, stubborn) and didn’t know the meaning of “impossible.” While attending high school in Mentor, Ohio, she had acquired enough course credits to graduate early, but school policy said you had to be 17 and she was only 16. Rather than waste a year of high school, she dropped out and enrolled at the local college with the support of her parents. She graduated summa cum laude at age 20.