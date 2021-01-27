Ruben Aguero Flores of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2021. He was born in Kerrville, Texas, to Fransisco Flores and Catalina Aguero Flores on March 29, 1949. He married his love, Leonor Flores, on April 18, 1985, in Kerrville, Texas.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Fransisco and Catalina Flores; brothers, Richard Flores and George Flores; and son, Jorge Flores.
