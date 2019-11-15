KERRVILLE — Mrs. Elmer Lich, nee Ruth Grobe, of Comfort, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Peterson Regional Medical Center at the age of 92 years.
Ruth was born August 16, 1927, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Arthur and Bertha Heiner Grobe.
Ruth married Elmer Lich on August 5, 1951, in the Edison Street Methodist Church in Fredericksburg.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Terry Kordzik of Kerrville; grandchildren and spouses, Renee and Michael McNiel of Comfort, Derek and Niessa Meier of Kerrville, Nikki Kordzik of San Antonio and Kagney Kordzik of Denver, Colorado; and seven great-grandchildren
Along with her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two children, Beverly Meier and Patrick Lich.
Her body will lie in repose in the Gaddis Methodist Church, Comfort, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, with funeral services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Dyke officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Comfort Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Cypress Creek Community Center, Gillespie County Historical Society, Gaddis Methodist Church or to the charity of one’s choice.
Visitation for Ruth Lich will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, and from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home in Comfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home, 800-880-2151.