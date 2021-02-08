Dorothy Lee Dean Shaw Wellborn, 96, passed from this life on Feb. 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. She went to be with the Lord she loved and served. Dorothy was born Feb. 19, 1924, to parents, Bennie Dale and Nannie Lee (Ellis) Dean in south-eastern Kerr County, on the Mason Creek.
She was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church. She previously served as president of the Youth for Christ Mom’s Club in San Antonio and taught Adult and Youth classes for many years at Richmond Avenue Baptist and other churches through the years, served as a discussion leader in Bible study Fellowship in San Antonio and Kerrville. One of the loves of her life was the ranch she grew up on. She came back to Kerr County and ran the ranch from 1984 until 2019. The ranch was accepted in the Ranch Hall of Fame for being owned for 100 years by members of the Dean Family in 2001.