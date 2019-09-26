Wesley Rupert Lane. Born September 28, 1944, in Port Arthur, Texas. Died September 25, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, with his daughter and sister by his side. He was 74 years old.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley R. Lane, who volunteered for the war effort at the age of 30 and was member of the United States Army Air Corps. His father was killed in action on a daytime air raid in Berlin, Germany, before his birth; his wife and love of his life, Patricia Pace Lane; his parents, Willie Etta Marie “Bee” Davis and Woodrow Davis Sr.; and brother, Roy A. Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Shannon M. Lane of Huntsville, Texas; son, Wesley R. Lane Jr. of Huntsville, Texas; step-daughter, Raygen Worley of Beckley, West Virginia; his brother, Woodrow Davis Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Vernon Tschoepe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his special friend, Peggy Sweeney; and his two Dachshunds, CoCo and Luca; and a very old and senile cat, Mr. Robert J. “Bob” Cat.
Wesley grew up in Oak Forest, Houston, Texas. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Thomas High School and a 1968 graduate of The University of Houston (B.S. Psychology). He was a life-long supporter of Cougar athletics and was highly involved in alumni activities for many years.
Professionally, Wesley was very engaged in the insurance community statewide and ran several profitable agencies in his working career.
Following the death of his wife, Pat, in 2005, Wesley retired to Kerrville, Texas, where he enjoyed fishing, exploring and walking in the parks of his beloved Hill Country. An avid gardener, Wesley made his own salsas and canned various types of his own produce. He was proudest of his Texas heritage and studied Texas history with the precision of a full tenured professor. He loved to read.
Wesley’s memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas, at 9:30 a.m., with Father David Wagner presiding.
Following his funeral Mass, his family will be receiving for his Irish wake at his home in Kerrville.
After a five-day battle with pneumonia for which his daughter did not leave his side, the Lane family would like to send out a special Thank You to Dr. Simone Bridges and the team at Peterson Hospital in Kerrville and his ICU nursing team at Methodist Texsan Hospital in San Antonio. You’re Dad’s angels, and we thank you so very much.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Wesley’s name to either one of his favorite charities: St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326, or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue Amarillo, TX 79101.