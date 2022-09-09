Jack Weisiger, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2022, in Johnson City, Texas, surrounded by his family. He battled heart failure gallantly for 3 years, but a recent stroke proved that his time had come. Jack was a fighter, in every aspect of his life, and he never gave up! He was a storyteller, nutritionist, rancher and home builder. Born in Victoria, TX, on March 18,1932, to Sidney Roper and Hilda (Geistman) Weisiger, Sidney Joe “Jack” Weisiger grew up on the banks of the Guadalupe River. In 1955, he graduated from Victoria Junior College and married the love of his life, Diane Cobb, from Bloomington, TX. Their love affair and adventurous lifestyle, which took them from Victoria, to Wimberley, to Austin, to Marble Falls, and finally to Kerrville, lasted over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; his parents, Sidney and Hilda Weisiger; brother, Robert Weisiger; and sister, Barbara (Weisiger) Smith.