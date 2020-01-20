John J.B. Miller

John Miller, 87, passed away at Brookdale Kerrville, Kerrville, Texas, after a long period of dementia.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Abe and Phyliss Miller.
He is survived by his nephews, Allen and Harry Fleishman; and a longtime friend, Barbara Walker.
John graduated from Cornell University with a major in international relations. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and taught geography at Utica College in New York and at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
From 1955-1959, John served in the U.S. Navy, where he learned Arabic from the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, California. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, John worked at the U.S. Department of the Interior in the National Park Service and the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation as a park planner.
This love for the environment is reflected in his lifelong membership in the Sierra Club, and a gift of one half of his estate to the Wilderness Society, Washington, D.C.
Another passion of John’s was the arts of Kerrville. To that end, John has given the remainder of his estate to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country “to be used in furtherance of the arts of Kerr County.” John served as a board member of the Kerrville Performing Arts Society.
John’s chosen pet throughout his life was rabbits. There was never a time when a pet rabbit was not roaming freely throughout his home on Barbara Ann drive. He was a board member of the Animal Welfare Society.
John owned and managed the Magic Carpet Travel Agency, first located at Inn of the Hills. He later gave the travel agency to Barbara Walker, who now operates under the name, Barbara’s Travel Service in the Broadway Bank Building.
A celebration of life will be held at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville, in the Blue Bonnet room on Jan. 22, beginning at 10 a.m.
