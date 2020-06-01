Donita Hunter
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Services for Donita Hunter, 97, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Internment will follow at Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels
Richard Paul Stadler
Services Wednesday
HARPER — Services for Richard Paul Stadler, 82, of Harper, who died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Interment will follow in Harper Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels
