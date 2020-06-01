Donita Hunter

Services Thursday

KERRVILLE — Services for Donita Hunter, 97, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Internment will follow at Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels 

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

Richard Paul Stadler

Services Wednesday

HARPER — Services for Richard Paul Stadler, 82, of Harper, who died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Interment will follow in Harper Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels 

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.