Robert Bird
No local services
KERRVILLE — There will be no local services at this time for Robert Bird, 81, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Kerrville.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Charles Wesley Mooney
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Services for Charles Wesley Mooney, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Sanda Warren
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for Sanda Warren, 88, of Ingram, who died Saturday, September 28, 2019, in a local care center, will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.