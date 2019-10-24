Richard Tim Dewell
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — A memorial service for Richard Tim Dewell, 79 of Kerrville, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim’s name to Peterson Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jeanette Marie Starks
Services held
FORT WORTH — A celebration of the life of Jeanette “JJ” Marie Starks, 59, of Fort Worth, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her residence due to recent medical complications, was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Richland Hills, 7620 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, TX 76118. A reception will follow.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and the organizations listed above.